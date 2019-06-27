Cleveland CVS robbery appears to be a crime of opportunity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A CVS employee in Cleveland was counting cash at the register when a customer at the register grabbed an envelope of cash and fled.
The employee told police that two men entered the store, located at 1400 East 9th Street, at 4:47 p.m.
Both approached the cash register. The first suspect, identified as Cleveland Young Jr. in the police report, approached the clerk and was purchasing a Swiss Roll.
Andre Bell, identified in the police report as suspect #2, was standing next to Young Jr. when the clerk set down an envelope to change drawers.
The clerk told police Bell grabbed the envelope and ran outside the doors. Bell also stole a bottle a shampoo as he fled with the envelope of cash.
Young then said, “What happen?” and left the store.
Cleveland Police toured the area and found Young. He was taken to the store where he was identified as the suspect who bought the Swiss Roll.
Young was arrested, and told police that he had met Bell in the park somewhere and Bell asked him to buy him a Swiss Roll so they walked to CVS together.
Bell was caught at East 22nd and Chester. While he was being interviewed he took off running. He was taken to the store where he was positively identified according to the police report.
