Police investigating alleged sex crime involving ‘number of students’ reported during Berea high school football camp

The department’s Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse is on the case that was reported on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, according to investigators.

"Due to the report of the alleged hazing incident at the football camp on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, we have temporarily postponed summer training to allow us time to investigate the matter. Our preliminary findings indicate a number of students that were involved to varying degrees, as either participants and/or witnesses. These involved students will be withheld from participating in summer training activities, organized by Berea-Midpark High School staff, until the investigation is complete. There will be no further comment on this matter at this time.”