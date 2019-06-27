Cleveland police: Suspect shot during warrant execution on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators were on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cleveland’s West Side Thursday morning.
According to Cleveland police, a male suspect was shot inside a home in the 4300 block of West 132nd Street while officers were serving a warrant.
The suspect was taken to MetroHealth Hospital. His shooting injury is considered non-life threatening.
Cleveland’s bomb squad responded to the house for what was believed to be explosive material, but officers determined that the contents were not dangerous to surrounding neighbors.
The incident remains under investigation, Cleveland police say.
