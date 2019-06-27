Elyria Police drug unit arrests 5 during cocaine bust

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Five suspects were taken into custody during a narcotics bust on Wednesday, following a two-month investigation by the Elyria Police Special Response Team.
According to officers, the search warrant was executed at 1309 Middle Avenue and targeted Richard Oliver Sr., 66.
The investigation was triggered after several neighbors reported drug activity in the area.
Oliver was charged with trafficking cocaine, a fifth-degree felony,
Edward Jones, Terry Little, Don Oliver and Tyshawn Capers were also arrested during the bust.
Detectives seized narcotics, drug equipment, weapons and cash.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.