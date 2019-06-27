Fence installed on Lorain Road Bridge to prevent suicide after several deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of fighting, the Lorain Road Bridge where several people ended their lives will finally be fenced in.
"I like to look at it as a pedestrian safety fence. People biking, people walking - that would be a concern as well,"
Jen Stross peered over the side of the bridge, glad to know there’s fencing that would stop what she’s tried to prevent for so long.
“I started in November, a project and it was inspirational notes and notes that had numbers on it for people in crisis and I placed them on the bridge with zip ties,” recalled Stross.
19 News showed you her notes of encouragement.
It was a move she decided to make after her best friend took his own life.
Today Strauss rejoiced in knowing a fence is being now being installed to help insure no one will end it all here again.
However, the fencing wasn’t an easy project to make happen.
It took countless phone calls and emails from one concerned citizen, Michelle Biggens, with an interesting backstory.
“Michelle Biggens was working with ODOT for over four years to get it put it up after the death of her daughter Mindy Biggens,” said Stross.
Michelle created the Mindy Mending Bridges Project with hopes of getting the bridge fenced in.
Thursday morning, those dreams became reality at a ceremony, it was going to finally happen.
“I persevered and I kept fighting. Our dream became a reality today. Hopefully with the fencing being up, It’ll give people who think that they want to end their lives the chance to seek clarity and not do it,” said Biggins.
“All of her hard work really did pay off. Mindy Mending Bridges in in full effect,” concluded Stross.
Both sides of the bridge should be fenced in before the end of the week.
If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is there to help, 24-7.
Call the number at 1-800-273-82-55.
