5G launches in Cleveland on Friday for the first time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -T-Mobile will be the first carrier to launch 5G service in Cleveland on Friday but coverage will be extremely limited to start.
5G, or the fifth generation, will be the future of all cell phone and wireless transmission.
It’s not only faster but will allow for massive amounts of data to be transmitted for things like virtual reality, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.
T-Mobile is launching limited 5G service on June 28 in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.
The map showing 5G coverage indicates a small section of downtown, Cleveland State and Cuyahoga Community College in downtown, University Circle and the Cleveland Clinic will get the signal.
5G is transmitted differently than 4G through what’s called a millimeter wave.
“These frequencies only have had about a 600-foot radius from a cell tower in our tests,” Sascha Segan said who is the lead analyst at PCMag. “5G will be brought in on all different frequencies with different kinds of speeds and range, but this particular launch is of a very short-range technology. Millimeter wave also doesn’t penetrate windows or walls well, so T-Mobile may have focused on places where people tend to congregate outside.”
While this seems to be a soft launch with limited use, according to Segan T-Moblie made several promises to launch in the first half of 2019 and this keeps that promise.
T-Mobile only has one 5G phone that can make use of the new signal, and it’s the $1,299.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
“Average consumers should definitely wait,” Segan advised. “The next round of 5G phones, which will get broader coverage, should appear around the end of this year. But there’s also no harm in just waiting until the coverage is more built out, which will take at least until the end of 2020. The people buying 5G now are gadget geeks, mobile businesses, and people developing the cool 5G apps that consumers will use a few years from now.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.