Human sex trafficking expected to increase in Cleveland during MLB All-Star Game weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is preparing for an influx of visitors when the MLB All-Star Game comes to town, but that also means the potential for human trafficking to increase.
Human trafficking tends to spike during major city-wide events, especially sporting events like the Super Bowl and MLB All-Star Game, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The Salvation Army says the spike is because of the increase of visitors to the city with a steady flow of money available for sex trade.
Ohio is ranked No. 4 in the country for reported cases of human trafficking, the Salvation Army said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, individuals who are at the highest risk of falling prey to sex traffickers include:
- Runaway or homeless youth
- Foreign nationals, especially those who are disconnected with family and friends
- Drug or alcohol issues
- Previously abused
Recently in Northeast Ohio, the Salvation Army opened a shelter that provides housing and rehabilitation for victims of sex trafficking.
The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking also works with local law enforcement and hospitality businesses on what to watch for in possibly identifying victims.
- Stops going to school or work
- Hangs around a dominant older man or boyfriend
- Avoids eye contact
- Poor physical health
- Appears afraid to talk or coached on what to say
- Appears disoriented or confused, or shows signs of mental or physical abuse
If you see something suspicious:
- Call 911 or local police
- Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888
- Don’t intervene
All-Star activities begin July 5 with the game scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.
