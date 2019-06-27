LeBron James will reportedly allow new Los Angeles Lakers teammate to wear No. 23 jersey

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is congratulated by center JaVale McGee, left, and center Tyson Chandler after James passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place in career points, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 126-117. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By Chris Anderson | June 27, 2019 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 4:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James will be giving up the number “23” again, according to reports.

Yahoo Sports reports that the NBA has been notified that James plans to give Anthony Davis the No. 23 jersey when he joins the Los Angeles Lakers via trade.

Davis wore the No. 23 for seven years as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

James sported No. 6 while playing for the Miami Heat, but wore the No. 23 jersey for both stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

