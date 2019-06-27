LeBron James will reportedly allow new Los Angeles Lakers teammate to wear No. 23 jersey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James will be giving up the number “23” again, according to reports.
Yahoo Sports reports that the NBA has been notified that James plans to give Anthony Davis the No. 23 jersey when he joins the Los Angeles Lakers via trade.
Davis wore the No. 23 for seven years as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
James sported No. 6 while playing for the Miami Heat, but wore the No. 23 jersey for both stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
