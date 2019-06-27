MLB All Star Game vendors will be all over Cleveland but only some will be licensed by the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Cleveland has released the list of approved vendors who can operate during the MLB All Star Game from July 5-9.
The city has also designated specific areas, or zones, where each is allowed to operate according to federally mandated security rules for large events.
Each approved vendor will have on a very specific badge and Mayor Frank Jackson’s office is encouraging people to only buy from them.
“These rules and regulations were developed for the safety and protection of those attending the All-Star Game events and for the authorized vendors,” according to a release from the Mayor’s office.
There are approximated 140 vendors, including 44 hot dog vendors, that paid anywhere from $160 to $200 depending on their zone and type of merchandise.
The zones include areas to the east and west of the Play Ball Park on the downtown Malls, the sidewalks immediately east of Progressive Field and a large area from E. 14 Street that stretches to the Wolstein Center.
Among the companies approved are Dubose Novelties, Hat Lady, Kim “Supermutt” Goodman, Free 2 Bee Clothing, Unsavory Salutations LLC. and Pledge Ohio.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.