MLB All Star Game vendors will be all over Cleveland but only some will be licensed by the city

From hats to hot dogs the Cleveland sidewalks could look like a market place.

MLB All Star Game vendors will be all over Cleveland but only some will be licensed by the city
There are more than 140 vendors approved by the city to operate in Cleveland during the MLB All Star Game. (Source: Picasa)
By Dan DeRoos | June 27, 2019 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 2:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Cleveland has released the list of approved vendors who can operate during the MLB All Star Game from July 5-9.

The city has also designated specific areas, or zones, where each is allowed to operate according to federally mandated security rules for large events.

Each approved vendor will have on a very specific badge and Mayor Frank Jackson’s office is encouraging people to only buy from them.

Official licensed vendors, approved for the All Star Game week, will have these official badges.
Official licensed vendors, approved for the All Star Game week, will have these official badges. (Source: Cleveland Mayor's Office)

“These rules and regulations were developed for the safety and protection of those attending the All-Star Game events and for the authorized vendors,” according to a release from the Mayor’s office.

There are approximated 140 vendors, including 44 hot dog vendors, that paid anywhere from $160 to $200 depending on their zone and type of merchandise.

The zones include areas to the east and west of the Play Ball Park on the downtown Malls, the sidewalks immediately east of Progressive Field and a large area from E. 14 Street that stretches to the Wolstein Center.

Among the companies approved are Dubose Novelties, Hat Lady, Kim “Supermutt” Goodman, Free 2 Bee Clothing, Unsavory Salutations LLC. and Pledge Ohio.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.