Months later, Lorain family looking for answers in deadly hit and run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Lorain family is left with many unanswered questions months after their loved one was hit and killed. The driver fled the scene.
Forty-nine-year-old, Angel Rivas, Roslyn Arroyo’s brother, told 19 News he’s frustrated the driver still hasn’t faced any consequences.
Police say Arroyo was walking eastbound on State Route 254 in December 2018.
She was hit and killed by a car when she tried to cross the northbound lanes of State Route 57.
“I have a strong feeling drugs or alcohol were involved, one or both. He hit her and fled,” said Rivas.
Rivas is talking about 42- year-old, Delmar Board, who has a record involving an OVI charge and driving without a license multiple times.
Now, nearly seven months later, Board is still living his life and his court date is constantly changing.
Rivas said, “He was able to attend birthday parties and everything like that, Easter. We have been robbed of that.”
Rivas went on to say, “It wasn’t until two or three days until he actually turned himself in. By that time, anything would’ve been out of his system and they told us there’s nothing they could’ve tested him on.”
Rivas also learned Board’s license was suspended. The car he was driving wasn’t his.
Once police found the ditched car and tracked down the owner, Board turned himself in. “If those people wouldn’t have given him permission to drive that vehicle, my sister would still be here,” said Rivas.
Rivas feels the charges, driving under suspension, and not stopping after an accident, are just not enough.
“No vehicular manslaughter. Nothing like that. Unfortunately, right now, they’re saying there’s not enough to make it a higher conviction,” said Rivas.
Rivas believes there were other passengers in the car that night, as well as witnesses who may have more information. He’s hoping they come forward long before Board’s September court date.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.