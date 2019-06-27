OSHP trooper in critical condition after wrong-way crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper and another driver were seriously inured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on I-71 near Mount Gilead.
Trooper Jason Phillips was dispatched to locate a possible impaired driver in the area of milepost 155 around 2:40 a.m. He was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the north bound lanes.
That vehicle was driven by 36-year-old Michael Marchak Jr. of Mansfield.
The crash was so severe that both vehicles caught fire. A Good Samaritan stopped to provide assistance after the crash and was also injured. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was transported to a hospital in Mansfield.
Trooper Phillips and the Good Samaritan were flown to hospitals in Columbus. Phillips is reportedly in critical condition at OSU Medical Center.
The north bound lanes of Interstate 71 are now open.
The crash remains under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
