Pepper Pike Police looking for wine thief with expensive taste

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With cameras now everywhere it’s getting harder to walk out of Heinen’s with a $200 bottle of wine.
The Woodmere Police Department shared a social media post from the Pepper Pike Police Department and included a surveillance photo of a customer who allegedly walked out with an big ticket bottle of wine.
The Pepper Pike Police Department would like to talk to the wine connoisseur who allegedly stole the $200 bottle of wine. If you recognize the individual and can ID him, you can call the police at (216) 831-1424.
According to Money shoplifting costs the American economy close to $50 Billion annually.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.