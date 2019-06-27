Pepper Pike Police looking for wine thief with expensive taste

By Michael Dakota | June 26, 2019 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 10:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With cameras now everywhere it’s getting harder to walk out of Heinen’s with a $200 bottle of wine.

The Woodmere Police Department shared a social media post from the Pepper Pike Police Department and included a surveillance photo of a customer who allegedly walked out with an big ticket bottle of wine.

Let’s try to help out our colleagues in neighboring Pepper Pike.

Posted by Woodmere Police Department on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The Pepper Pike Police Department would like to talk to the wine connoisseur who allegedly stole the $200 bottle of wine. If you recognize the individual and can ID him, you can call the police at (216) 831-1424.

According to Money shoplifting costs the American economy close to $50 Billion annually.

