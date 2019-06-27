3 shot, 1 killed in Akron home invasion; 12-year-old boy in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives are investigating a home invasion that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rowe Street.
When officers raced to the scene, they found four victims:
- A 12-year-old boy, who suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
- A 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.
- A 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
- A 34-year-old man was fatally shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.
According to witnesses, they heard several shots erupt from inside the residence on Rowe Street. They also saw three black men running from the house through back yards.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notifications.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.