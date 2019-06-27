Sugarcreek officer stabbed with a screwdriver remains in the ICU

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sugarcreek police officer stabbed with a screwdriver Wednesday is in stable condition in the ICU at Akron General Hospital.
Sugarcreek police said Captain Brian Dalton was attacked by a truck driver around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of 2nd NW, near the feed building at TMK Farm Service.
Dalton then shot and killed the truck driver.
The truck driver’s name has not been released yet.
Dalton has been a police officer since 2011.
On Thursday, the police chief, the mayor and city council members had a closed door meeting to discuss the shooting.
