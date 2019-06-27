Sunny Side Up: Parents abusing stuffed animals to send a message

(Source: Image by congerdesign from Pixabay)
By Amber Cole | June 27, 2019 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 8:47 AM

On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Jamie Sullivan, who is filling in for Julian, will be discussing a controversial new parenting trend that has parents beating up their kids’ stuffed animals in order to coerce them into eating.

That brings us to the QOTD: Is there any value to this type of parenting stunt?

