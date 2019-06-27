Texas teens caught train hopping cross country by Sandusky police

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Texas teens are in custody facing multiple charges after getting caught traveling cross country on a train in Sandusky.
The Sandusky Police Department said multiple officers were dispatched to the area of North Depot Street and Central Avenue for two people playing on a stopped railroad car on Wednesday.
Dispatched reportedly advised the train had begun moving eastbound.
The officer was able to catch up to the train and its cargo just east of Remington Avenue, according to the report.
The report stated the officer saw someone move and walk out of sight as they inspected the cars.
The officer got out of the cruiser and told the person to make their presence known, police said.
According to police, the officer then got up onto a rail car and saw the same suspect with another person as they appeared to be fleeing the area.
The officer said he ran up to them and saw the woman later identified as 19-year-old Bethany Escobar climbing down the rail car ladder.
The second person ran out of sight by the time the officer got close to Escobar, according to the report.
Police said the officer distracted her to stop but continued to climb down.
The officer said he quickly got off the rail car and stopped her by holding her arm.
The officer then saw the second person later identified as 19-year-old Johnathen Soto standing in the bushes before directing him to come to out, according to the report.
Police said when the two were detained, they readily admitted they were riding the rail cars to travel the country.
According to the report, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. is pursuing charges.
The Sandusky Police Department took the teens into custody for criminal trespass on railroad property.
Police said officers found a small bag of marijuana inside a pack of cigarettes in Soto’s backpack.
According to the report, Escobar told police the cigarettes were hers, but the marijuana was not.
Police learned she placed the cigarettes on top of Soto’s bag prior to being taken into custody.
The report stated both were charged with possession of marijuana.
Police said they were transported to Erie County Jail separately.
