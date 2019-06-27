With only hours remaining, Santana remains 1st at 1st

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the deadline looming, the Indians are asking fans to continue to get out the vote for Carlos Santana.
The first baseman is currently holding off Minnesota’s C.J. Cron and New York’s Luke Voit to be the starter at first base in the All-Star Game held in Cleveland on July 9th. With the Twins and Yankees doing their best to get their fans to vote for Cron and Voit, the Indians want Tribe fans to do the same.
Fans can vote online on Indians.com/vote and Google. The Starters Election voting period ends today at 4 p.m. ET.
In his 10-year Major League career, Santana has never been named to an All-Star roster. He would be the first Indian to start at first base in the Midsummer Classic since Jim Thome in 1999.
