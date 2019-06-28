Accused cold case killer and rapist found not competent to stand trial at this time

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Accused killer Samuel Legg has been found not competent to stand trial at this time for the 1992 murder of Sharon Kedzierski.
Her body was found behind a former truck stop in Austintown.
Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin ordered Legg to undergo continued evaluation and treatment for up to four months.
The former trucker is also accused of raping a 17-year-old in Medina County in 1997.
Legg has a competency hearing for the Medina County case on Sept. 13.
Elyria police have also reopened an investigation into the 1990 murder of Legg’s stepdaughter, Angela Hicks, but he is not charged in connection with that crime.
Legg was arrested this past February at his Arizona home after the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation matched his DNA to the unsolved cases.
