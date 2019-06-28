Akron Police looking to identify man accused of engaging in suspicious activity at day care

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was reported for engaging in suspicious activity at a local day care center.
Police provided the following photos of the suspect captured by a security camera:
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Akron Police Detective S. Rubes at 330-375-2530, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
