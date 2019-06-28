Akron Police looking to identify man accused of engaging in suspicious activity at day care

Akron Police looking to identify man accused of engaging in suspicious activity at day care
Akron Police looking to identify person accused of engaging in suspicious activity at day care (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 28, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 5:16 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was reported for engaging in suspicious activity at a local day care center.

Police provided the following photos of the suspect captured by a security camera:

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Akron Police Detective S. Rubes at 330-375-2530, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.