Akron woman held at knifepoint by man with prosthetic leg in dog park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is on the hunt for a man with a prosthetic leg that allegedly grabbed an 18-year-old woman and held her at knifepoint at the BARC dog park on Wednesday.
According to the report, the woman was at the dog park getting ready to go on a run.
When she got out of the car, a man with long, messy gray hair and a prosthetic leg grabbed her arm, the report stated.
She turned around and saw the man pointing a dirty steak knife towards her abdomen saying, " I need to ask you something," according to the report.
Police said she screamed, pulled away, and took off running.
She then called her mom and flagged down a police officer who happened to be working on a report at the Big Bend Metroparks, according to police.
The officer said they took the woman back to the dog park to get her car before meeting with her father and contacting Park Rangers.
Police said the Rangers arrived and checked the Towpath.
However, neither the Rangers or the officer were able to find anyone matching the description.
Anyone that sees the man should call police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.