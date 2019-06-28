’Armed & dangerous’ man wanted by Cleveland Police for attempted murder after shooting the boss who fired him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is on the hunt for a man that shot his boss after being fired from the job for poor performance.
Officers were called to the MPC plating factory at 1859 E. 63rd Street for shots fired at 6:50 a.m. on Friday, according to the report.
Police said they found a 29-year-old Lakewood man being helped by multiple coworkers after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg as well as the right side of his abdomen, chest, and neck.
Despite his injuries, police said he was still conscious and breathing when EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
According to the report, a witness said he was in his office at the time of the incident when he heard the argument, then six shots fired followed by more yelling.
According to police, the operations manager led officers to the crime scene on the in the building.
Along the way, officers saw an increasing trail of blood leading to the exit from the office section of the building, according to police.
Police said there was a laptop splashed with blood and a large blood stain on the carpet near the door in the mudroom.
The report stated the door itself had blood splattered and smeared.
When police walked through the door, they saw where the victim was shot with the multiple areas of blood spatter near the door and on the wall outside the building, according to the report.
Police said they also found 6 casings and a bullet defect on the door facing outside the factory.
Officers then began to look for the suspect who they already knew was 28-year-old Andre Stanton, according to the report.
Police said the Stanton was terminated for poor performance by the victim on Wednesday night.
The report stated the victim repeatedly identified Stanton as the one who shot him.
Police described Stanton as 5′9″ tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and was reportedly last seen wearing white sweatpants and a black hoodie.
According to police, Stanton is a resident of Granada Boulevard and is known to frequent the Woodland and Woodhill areas, including the Kenneth L. Johnson Rec Center.
Anyone that sees him is urged to call police.
