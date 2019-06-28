Barberton bar owner guilty of assaulting and kidnapping a woman

AKRON, (WOIO) - A 42-year-old Barberton bar owner was found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day.
Todd Cleavenger owned the Garage Bar on Wooster Road.
The victim was at the Garage Bar and went to a second bar before being taken home by a friend.
When she arrived home, Cleavenger was there and shoved her to the ground.
He then beat her severely, causing significant injuries; including, a broken nose.
The victim eventually managed to escape by climbing out a window and running to a neighbor’s home.
Cleavenger will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien on Aug. 1.
