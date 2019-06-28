Body cam video released after Sugarcreek officer attacked with screwdriver (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have now identified Elijah Collins III as the man killed by Sugarcreek officer, Captain Brian Dalton this past Wednesday in Tuscarawas County.
Collins was a 32-years-old truck driver from High Point, N.C.
Collins died of a gun shot injury according to the Tuscarawas Office of the Coroner. Dr. Cameron has released the name of the decedent involved in the incident in Sugarcreek.
The officer involved felt it was necessary to use lethal force after allegedly being stabbed with a screwdriver near TMK Farm Service.
Graphic Warning: This video was heavily edited following a brutal attack on a Sugarcreek police officer, however it still may be upsetting to some viewers. The video was too graphic to be shown in its entirety.
Police said an altercation began after Dalton stopped a truck driver.
Captain Dalton was transported to Akron General Hospital by helicopter in stable condition and remains in the ICU.
Dalton has been an officer since 2011.
