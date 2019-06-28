Cleveland Indians organization pitcher 1 of 5 minor league players suspended for violating MLB’s drug prevention program

Matt Solter (Source: MiLB)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 28, 2019 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 7:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old pitcher for the Cleveland Indians’ Single-A team is among the five minor league players suspended on Friday for violating the MLB’s drug prevention program.

MiLB reported Lynchburg Hillcats’ Matt Solter was handed an 80-game suspension without pay after testing postitive for Clomiphene.

Solter signed with the San Francisco Giants out of Furman in 2016 before joining the Tribe organization this year.

He’s 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 13 starts between the Double-A Akron Rubberducks and Class A Advanced team in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The MiLB said 22-year-old free agent pitcher Christian Aragon was also slapped with an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methasterone, “a performance-enhancing substance.”

His suspension will be effective immediately upon signing with an MLB organization, according to MiLB.

MiLB also reported Phillies prospects 19-year-old pitcher Engel Estevez, 21-year-old pitcher Robinson Martinez, and 20-year-old catcher Carlos Oropeza were handed 25-game suspensions.

According to MiLB, they were suspended for undisclosed reasons.

The MiLB said tallied up 25 total Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related violations in 2019 to date.

