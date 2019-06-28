Cleveland man and woman plead not guilty to trafficking 13-year-old girl; judge sets bond at $250,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman from Cleveland, who are facing human trafficking charges involving a 13-year-old girl, appeared before a judge Friday morning.
This comes just about a week out from the MLB All-Star game celebration, which has police on high alert for human trafficking.
Suspects Ronnie Copeland, 46, and Shawn Putt, 40, pleaded not guilty and were assigned public defenders.
Putt joined the courtroom by video monitor.
Prosecutors say the 13-year-old girl was sold for sex and the abuse took place over nine months.
Copeland and Putt face charges of trafficking, compelling prostitution, multiple counts of rape and kidnapping.
The indictment came out just a few days ago.
Police arrested them the next day.
The indictment calls Copeland and Putt "sexually violent predators."
They were ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The judge set bond at $250,000 for Copeland and Putt.
They will be back in court July 8.
19 News found the average age of child sex trafficking victims reported missing is just 15 years old, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Runaways and homeless children and teens are at the greatest risk.
Ohio ranks fourth in the country for reported cases of human trafficking.
