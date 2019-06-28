Four men in custody after Cleveland SWAT officers were shot at while serving a warrant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have four men in custody after SWAT officers were shot at while serving a warrant at a home on the city’s West Side.
Cleveland police said around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officers went to a home in the 4300 block of W. 132nd Street looking for Roberto Santiago, 20.
Police said Santiago had a warrant for aggravated burglary and felonious assault.
According to Cleveland police, a 23-year-old man at the house fired shots at them and a SWAT officer returned fire.
The 23-year-old man was shot in the arm.
He is now being treated at MetroHealth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said charges are pending against him for the shooting.
Dajuan Evans, 18, and Javon Williams, 20, were also taken into custody at the home for outstanding warrants.
No Cleveland police officers or SWAT officers were injured.
Cleveland police said weapons were also confiscated from the home.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.