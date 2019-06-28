Life in prison for man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death at a Cuyahoga Falls apartment was sentenced to life in prison, with parole eligibility after 36 years.
Marcus Coker murdered Ashley Williams, 29, inside an apartment on Howe Avenue in September 2017 and then fled the scene in her car.
On Sept. 22, 2017 Coker led Akron police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for driving recklessly.
He then refused to get out of the car after crashing and a SWAT officer fired one shot, grazing Coker in the head.
He suffered minor injuries.
On Sept. 23, 2017 William’s body was found inside the apartment.
Coker was charged with her murder several days later.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.