Mentor Fire Department issues warning after dirty exhaust fan causes recent house fire
Check and clean your bathroom exhaust fan regularly, Mentor fire officials warn (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | June 28, 2019 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 12:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department has a public safety message: Clean your bathroom ceiling exhaust fans.

A family’s home was recently damaged in a fire caused by an exhaust fan, according to Mentor fire officials.

Fortunately, the family was able to safely escape from the house when smoke alarms started sounding. Firefighters were eventually able put out the fire, but not before it spread to the attic.

Because investigators say the blaze was caused the exhaust fan, the Mentor Fire Department issued advice for residents:

  1. Check, clean or replace your bathroom exhaust fans.
  2. Test and and/or replace your smoke detectors if they are over 10 years old.
  3. Discuss with your family a home evacuation plan in the event of a fire.

