MetroHealth System to offer employees up to $20,000 to buy a home near main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new incentive program being offered to employees by MetroHealth System could be a boon for home ownership in the city of Cleveland.
MetroHealth announced Friday that employees who choose to buy a house near the its main campus on MetroHealth Drive or the MetroHealth Old Brooklyn Medical Center on Pearl Road will receive up to $20,000.
Employees already living in nearby neighborhoods will be eligible for $8,500 to upgrade their current homes.
The new Employee Housing Assistance Program is part of MetroHealth’s plan to rebuild its main campus and revitalize the neighborhoods around it.
“Having employees live within the neighborhood supports a positive work-life balance and contributes to our community by spurring growth, diversity and vibrancy,” said Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, president and CEO.
“This is an investment in our employees so they can invest in our neighborhood.”
Neighborhoods included are Clark-Fulton, Brooklyn Centre, Old Brooklyn and portions of Tremont and Ohio City.
Employees who remain employed, in good standing, for at least five years after receiving the funds will not have to repay the money.
Up to 300 MetroHealth employees who qualify will receive the financial incentives.
