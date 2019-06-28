Most of Cleveland’s EMS units are in poor operating condition, union vice president claims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News first told you about a Cleveland EMS unit breaking down Sunday as it was transporting a patient to the hospital.
Now, we are taking a deeper dive into just what condition the fleet is in from those who have to drive these lifesaving vehicles.
According to figures from the city, less than 10% of Cleveland EMS units are in good condition. But, a whopping 58% are in poor condition.
That’s not good when “time is of the essence,” with lives often hanging in the balance.
“We’re just bringing them to them everyday and they’re just patching a problem, just patching and patching, patching.”
Mark Barrett is the first vice president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees, or C.A.R.E/Local 1975.
“It’s just disheartening sometimes to be in these ambulances and be bumping down the street and hitting potholes,” Barrett said.
We all know about the potholes that invade many streets in Cleveland, but imagine being in an ambulance and because of its condition, you get a rough ride when you’re already not feeling well.
“People are like, ‘What’s going on? Why are you guys driving crazy?’ We are not driving crazy. This is how the ambulances are. We need new ambulances. Issue 32, when it passed, we were supposed to get some new ambulances. We got them. We need four of them every year. Two this year, which we are slated to get, is simply not enough.”
Cleveland’s 25 EMS units average tens of thousands of miles. We know that everything wears out with use over time, but these units are used in lifesaving situations and should work well as much as possible.
Barrett added, “You’ve got to hand it to these mechanics, but they can only patch a problem, but for so long until you need to permanently fix it.”
“Basically, the city needs to have stuff that is working. So that when people call 911, they can be confident that the ambulance is going to come. That it’s going to get them from point A to the hospital, which is point B. Right? Right? For them to say that this most recent incident that happened is user error is insulting. It’s insulting to our members who drive these every day.”
Barrett is referring to the breakdown of this ambulance that required another ambulance to come and take its heart attack patient to the hospital.
Fortunately, he made it, but he and his family are not happy about the delay that could have cost him his life.
Too many of the units are in disrepair, Barrett said, including the one that broke down during a transport on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, they were unable to find anything wrong, but there was something wrong. The medics couldn’t start it. The firemen couldn’t start it. a fire mechanic couldn’t start it who came out with his vehicle. The tow truck guy ended up starting it after messing around with it a little bit. Something was wrong.”
According to the Cleveland EMS 2019 Fleet Report, there are 36 total ambulances, 25 in frontline service and 11 spares as of February 1, 2019. There are two new vehicles on order.
The lifespan of an ambulance is about six years or 200,000 miles.
