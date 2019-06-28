North Olmsted boy sprints home after being approached by man on street

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy ran home after an older male attempted to lure him into a van Friday afternoon as he made his way home from a neighborhood pool.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near Cambridge and Surrey drives in the Bretton Ridge development.
The boy told police that the driver slowed down, rolled down his window and asked him to get in the van.
The driver was described as an older man, clean shaven, with dark sunglasses. The boy described the man as having a ‘wrinkly face.’
The van is black in color, is missing its front license plate, and has tinted windows and silver rims. The make may be a Dodge or Chrysler.
Please call the police if you see the van or have any information about the incident.
