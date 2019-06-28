Rock & Roll Hall of Fame showcase new garage band exhibit, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC to perform

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s tricky to rock a rhyme but the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has a new exhibit that will help you learn how to .
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will unveil yet another awesome exhibit, The Garage, with special guest, Darryl McDaniels from Run-DMC on Friday, June 28.
The new addition is an interactive garage band, where fans will be able grab an instrument and play alongside friends and watch their performance later.
McDaniels, a 2009 Hall of Fame inductee, will preview the Museum’s new exhibit and give a special performance in the exhibit’s jam room.
It will be open to the public starting July 1.
Fans will get the chance to brand their band, and create their own unique sound like the legends who grace the hall.
For the preview Greg Harris, President, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be in attendance.
The rap group was the second hip hop act to be inducted in 2009, behind Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
