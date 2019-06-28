Stark County Sheriff investigating shooting at Canton Township restaurant that killed 1 person, injured another

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier confirmed an investigation is underway for a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person in Canton Township.
Sheriff Maier said deputies received a call reporting a shooting at the Brick City Lounge on 2820 8th Street NE at 11:48 p.m. on Thursday.
When deputies arrived, one person was found fatally wounded and another injured from the shooting, according to the sheriff.
The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.
The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.
Sheriff Maier said not yet confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.