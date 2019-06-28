Unhealthy air quality alert issued for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an “orange" unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert for Friday.
Friday’s alert pertains to active children and adults, as well as people with lung diseases, including asthma.
With temperatures expected to near the 90s, certain individuals should limit outdoor activities.
To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.
Conditions are expected to improve slightly for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.