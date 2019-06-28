Veteran Cleveland detective suspended after being hit with felony assault charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A veteran Cleveland detective is off the job after he was hit with a felony charge on Friday morning.
Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that Detective Daniel J. Lentz will be prosecuted for alleged felonious assault.
Lentz, 45, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, according to a press release from Mayor Frank Jackson’s Office.
He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August 1997, and is currently assigned to the Homicide Unit.
City officials did not elaborate on what prompted the charge.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.