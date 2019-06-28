The Vindicator in Youngstown announced it will stop the presses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to 21 WFMJ The Vindicator, Youngstown’s only daily newspaper, will close its doors permanently.
WFMJ is owned by the same company as The Vindicator.
According to WFMJ the announcement the paper would close came on Friday, June 28, just days after the print publication celebrated its 150th anniversary.
A letter to readers is expected to be published by The Vindicator on Saturday, June 29, from publisher Betty J.H. Brown Jagnow, and general manager Mark Brown outlining the decision.
Congressman Tim Ryan called the news “heartbreaking.” In a tweet Ryan referred to the newspaper as a “pillar in our community." with an unwavering commitment to “truth and transparency.”
The Vindicator first published on June 25, 1869. The four-page newspaper featured local and national stories.
