Community mourning after recent Rocky River graduate dies in UTV crash

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rocky River community is reeling after the loss of one of their own.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 19-year-old Patrick M. Green was killed in a UTV crash Thursday evening.
The accident occurred near the intersection of West Shore Boulevard and Mitchell Road in Put-in-Bay Township around 8 p.m.
Green was a passenger in a 2013 Can-Am UTV driven by 18-year-old Jack R. Ohlemacher, also of Rocky River, when the vehicle flipped going a high rate of speed on a sharp turn.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said neither Green nor Ohlemacher were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time, though the crash remains under investigation.
