Gas tax increase takes aim at your pocket on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Gas prices have been on the rise for the past few days, as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday and you can be certain they will jump again starting Monday.
The increase in the tax was proposed and pushed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who did not get the substantial rise in the tax that he had hoped for, but Ohioans will still be paying 10 and half cents more a gallon in taxes starting next week.
The American Automobile Association {AAA} was in favor of the governor’s plan to raise the tax, as the revenue raised from the tax will go to improve roadway infrastructure making the roads safer for travel.
"Anything at the state government level that has an impact on infrastructure and roadway safety is definitely something we get involved in,” Jim Garritty of AAA told 19 News.
Patrick DeHaan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy, a company that tracks gas prices on a national level, does not believe that the tax is going to diminish demand, especially through the summer.
And consumers, DeHaan said, will complain but the long term effects will be negligible and in the end, and DeHaan believes they won’t discourage travel.
Garritt from AAA said consumers realize the tax has not been increased since 2005.
“Keeping it in perspective, it doesn’t catapult Ohio into the most expensive in the region,” he said.
Truckers and independent drivers however, will be hit hard by a 19 cent a gallon increase in the tax.
