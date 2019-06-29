GRAPHIC: Dead dogs found in garbage bags on the East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents of Cleveland’s East Side were met with a disturbing sight Saturday afternoon.
Dead dogs dumped in garbage bags on E. 136th Street between Coath and Southview avenues were spotted by a passerby who told 19 News he reported the grisly find to police.
19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
WARNING: PHOTOS ARE GRAPHIC. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.