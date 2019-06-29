How to keep your pets safe during 4th of July celebrations

(WOIO) - Celebrating Independence Day typically involves fireworks and parties for most Americans.
The holiday is also a top day for an increase in lost pets.
PAWS Ohio is offering some important tips to keep your pet safe this 4th of July:
- Leave pets at home and inside during fireworks and parties. PAWS Ohio warns even if pets are accustomed to crowds, the holiday still brings a risk.
- Create a home sanctuary. Leave your furry friend in an area of your home they feel safe. Avoid exposing them to any outside noise or lights. Playing a radio with relaxing music may help hide the sound of fireworks.
- Pet-proof your home. Animals typically tend to become destructive when they’re in distress so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten.
- Remember to tag and microchip your pet. Pets may panic, escape and become lost. Updated identification is critical to ensuring lost pets are reunited with their families.
- Consult a veterinarian for your pets anxiety before the Fourth of July to seek out remedies to lower their stress level.
ASPCA’s website has more information you should know to protect your pet.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.