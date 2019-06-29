Sisco, Orioles rough up Clevinger in 13-0 rout of Indians

Yu Chang became the second Taiwanese-born player in Indians history, starting at third base and going 0 for 3 in his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Summoned from the minors Friday after José Ramírez went on paternity leave, Chang became the 16th player in big league history born in Taiwan. The 23-year-old batted .151 before going on the injured list with a knuckle injury from April 17-June 17 and returned to hit .320 in six games. "They say he's really looked like a different player, kind of like Chang, instead of Chang with a bad finger," manager Terry Francona said.