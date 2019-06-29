56-year-old woman dies after being shot in the leg

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the early-morning murder of a 56-year-old woman on the city’s East City.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of E. 109th Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
They arrived on scene to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported via EMS to University Hospitals, where she died of her injuries.
Police offered no suspect information, but they did say the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.