Bieber, Indians turn tables on Orioles with 2-0 shutout

Former Orioles pitcher and soon-to-be Hall of Fame member Mike Mussina threw out the ceremonial first pitch, tossing a strike to Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. Many in the crowd yelled "Moose!" as Mussina walked to the mound, although a few might have been booing because he left the Orioles after the 2000 season to join the Yankees as a free agent. Mussina will be inducted on July 21. "This is the Mount Everest of baseball, and I get to be a part of it," Mussina said.