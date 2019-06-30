Lindor and Hand will join Santana in All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians will be well represented in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. Shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Brad Hand have made the American League team, joining first baseman Carlos Santana who will start for the AL.
It is Lindor’s fourth straight trip to the Mid-Summer Classic, Hand will be making his third consecutive trip to the game.
Lindor is batting .291 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 64 games, he missed the first few weeks of the season with an injury. Hand has been one of the best relievers in baseball, compiling a record of 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA to go with 23 saves.
The All-Star Game is July 9th at Progressive Field. The Home Run Derby is July 8th, Santana has been announced as one of the participants in the event. He has 18 home runs so far this season.
