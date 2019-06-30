Orioles slug their way past Indians 13-0

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder) will throw 30-35 pitches in a simulated game Sunday in Arizona. The team will then decide the next course of action. Salazar has not pitched at the major-league level since 2017 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery. RHP Jefry Rodríguez (right shoulder strain) was held back from the team's eight-game road trip leading up to the All-Star break.