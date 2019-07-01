Beachwood restaurants hand out coupons throughout construction traffic

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House employees were out in construction traffic today making drivers lives a bit better.
Coupons for $5 off $20 to both restaurants were handed out to commuters stopped in traffic on Cedar and Richmond Rd.
The coupon read, “We are the restaurants you’ve been staring at for the last 10 min. while you’ve been bumper to bumper...”
The coupons to Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House expire when construction is complete.
