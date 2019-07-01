Beachwood restaurants hand out coupons throughout construction traffic

Source: Cedar Creek Grille Facebook
By Erin Simonek | July 1, 2019 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 6:38 PM

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House employees were out in construction traffic today making drivers lives a bit better.

Coupons for $5 off $20 to both restaurants were handed out to commuters stopped in traffic on Cedar and Richmond Rd.

The coupon read, “We are the restaurants you’ve been staring at for the last 10 min. while you’ve been bumper to bumper...”

Hey Beachwood... stuck in traffic on Cedar and Richmond?! Look for Alex she’s handing out “$5 Orange Barrel Bonus” coupons for both Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House (Beachwood location)!

The coupons to Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House expire when construction is complete.

