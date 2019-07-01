Chickens killed in Geauga County barn fire

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments battled a barn fire late Sunday evening.
Crews were called to the home in Thompson around 11:15 p.m.
A neighbor saw the flames, woke up the homeowner and then called 911.
When the fire departments arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
All 20 chickens inside were killed.
Montville and Hambden firefighters helped Thompson put out the flames.
No firefighters were injured and the cause remains under investigation.
