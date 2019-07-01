Cleveland to replace 61,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs and smart cameras

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will detail its streetlight conversion program at an events scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.
Attendants at the press conference will include Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Council President Kevin Kelley, Chief of Police Calvin Williams, and other city officials.
As part of the cost- and energy-saving initiative, approximately 61,000 streetlights owned by Cleveland Public Power will be replaced with LED streetlights and smart camera technology.
The replacements will take 18 months to complete.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
