Coroner hopes reconstruction of woman found dead in North Avondale will lead to ID

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner is hoping a new reconstruction model of a woman found dead in May 2018 will lead to finding out her identity.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco and the Cincinnati Police Department unveiled a forensic reconstruction model during a press conference at 10 a.m.
The case centers around a woman whose body was found in May 2018 by children playing outside in North Avondale.
Cincinnati police were called to the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue to investigate what they called a “suspicious death” around 5 p.m. May 31, 2018.
Authorities say she was found in a shallow grave.
The kids saw the partially buried body and notified an adult in the Alston Park apartment complex.
Police did not say at the time how long the body had been there nor did they indicate how the victim died.
Monday, Sammarco said with the help of BCI and Ohio State University, a replica of the woman’s skull was able to be made.
Officials said that OSU was able to print a hard plastic copy in their lab and forensic scientists were able to do a clay reconstruction and then mold what they believe the woman’s face looking like using different tissue depths and unique features shown on her skull.
At the time of the body was discovered, police were able to collect DNA and finger prints. The results found no match in their system which means the woman did not have a criminal record.
Sammarco said the cause of the woman’s death remains undetermined because she had cocaine and morphine in her system.
Right now, she says they are not treating the woman’s death as a homicide and are not looking to criminalize anyone who comes forward with information about her death or identity.
She believes the woman may have been with someone she cared about at the time of her death because of the rose buried with her.
Previously Sammarco said the woman is believed to be a middle aged white woman.
Investigators said the body was partially wrapped in some type of cloth and was wearing a shirt that said ‘Smoky Mountain Moonshine.’ She also had a flower that was laid on her chest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.