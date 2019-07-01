Cuyahoga River rescue underway for 2 kayakers and a dog in Kent

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent first responders are working to save two kayakers and a dog from the Cuyahoga River in Kent.
The Kent Fire Department said crews are conducting the rescue by the dam near the Main Street Bridge.
The conditions of the people the dog is unknown at this time.
The Kent Police Department shared this warning after crews were called to the scene:
“We are asking again that everyone...PLEASE STAY OFF THE RIVER until the WATER RECEDE and the CURRENT SLOWS DOWN! **High Water Strong Current** please be advised that the Cuyahoga River is HIGH & currents are STRONG. You are not only putting your life at risk but you are also risking the lives of our first responders.”
This warning has been shared multiple times over the past month by Kent officials.
In the week leading up to June 22, first responders conducted 13 water rescues from the Cuyahoga River.
Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene.
